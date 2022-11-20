Man killed, 1 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in East Garfield Park on the West Side.
The man, 31, was shot in the armpit and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.
The woman, 44, suffered a gunshot wound to the buttock, police said. She was transported to the same hospital, where she was listed in good condition.
The shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Madison Street, according to police. The two were inside a parked car when someone pulled up in a dark SUV and a person inside fired shots.
No arrests were reported.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
