Girl, 16, wounded in Roseland shooting

A teenage girl was wounded by gunfire Tuesday in Roseland on the Far South Side.
The girl, 16, was shot in her right leg about 4:35 p.m. in the first block of West 95th Street, Chicago police said.
She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition.
No arrests were reported.
