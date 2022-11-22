The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Girl, 16, wounded in Roseland shooting

The girl was listed in good condition after she was shot in her right leg about 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Girl, 16, wounded in Roseland shooting
A teenage boy was shot Oct. 6, 2020, in the 5500 block of West School Street.

A 16-year-old girl was shot in her leg about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of West 95th Street.

Sun-Times file

A teenage girl was wounded by gunfire Tuesday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The girl, 16, was shot in her right leg about 4:35 p.m. in the first block of West 95th Street, Chicago police said.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Teen charged in fatal shooting of 7-year-old in his Humboldt Park home
Suspect sought in Greyhound employee’s slaying arrested in Alabama
U.S. Capitol rioter made suicidal comments before crash that killed Skokie woman
Two Chicago area sisters sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol
Man shot, killed in Little Village
Judge weighs whether to unseal records in slayings of Indiana teens
The Latest
Charlie Brown and Linus appear in a scene from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Check our guide to find out where it will be streaming this year.
Movies and TV
Christmas movies for kids of all ages: A guide to more than 100 family films streaming this holiday season
So many movies, so many hours in a day. Here’s what’s streaming all holiday season long.
By Olivia Munson | USA Today
 
A Chicago Police Department vehicle sits in the alley in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue on Thursday morning, Oct. 27, 2022, the morning after 7-year-old Akeem Briscoe was fatally shot on that block.
News
Teen charged in fatal shooting of 7-year-old in his Humboldt Park home
Police say the 16-year-old boy wasn’t the shooter, but he passed a gun to an adult who was also recently arrested in the slaying of Akeem Briscoe.
By Tom Schuba
 
There was no one in custody after a man was fatally shot Oct. 24, 2022, outside the Greyhound bus station on the Near West Side.
Crime
Suspect sought in Greyhound employee’s slaying arrested in Alabama
Chicago police said the Oct. 24 attack outside the downtown bus station was a “targeted” shooting and appeared to be gang-related.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Shane Jason Woods
News
U.S. Capitol rioter made suicidal comments before crash that killed Skokie woman
A new report offers insight into the state of mind of Shane Woods, who crashed head-on into two cars on I-55 on Nov. 8, killing a Skokie woman. Woods pleaded guilty to committing assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Alligator Records founder Bruce Iglauer (from left),&nbsp;blues artist Shemekia Copeland and Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., gather at event in Washington, D.C., honoring the label’s 50th anniversary.
Music
Alligator Records founder Bruce Iglauer honored in Washington for 50th anniversary of Chicago blues label
Alligator was Bruce Iglauer’s “brainchild,” born after Iglauer, 75, fell hard for the blues he heard at clubs on Chicago’s South and West Sides in his twenties.
By Lynn Sweet
 