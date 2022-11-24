The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 24, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Boy, 14, shot on Near West Side

The boy was standing in the 200 block of South Western Avenue when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy, 14, shot on Near West Side
A man was shot and killed Nov. 4, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A teenage boy was hurt after being shot Wednesday night on the Near West Side, Chicago police said.

The boy, 14, was standing in the 200 block of South Western Avenue around 10 p.m. when someone in a black sedan fired shots, police said.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand, according to police.

No arrests have been reported and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man found stabbed to death in Roseland home
Worker accused of sexually assaulting mentally disabled woman at South Side group home had a record of arrests for violence
Driver was going 75 mph in wrong lane when he hit car fleeing police in South Loop, prosecutors say
Woman shot and killed in car in Avondale
16-year-old boy dropped off at Roseland Hospital after shooting
Concealed carry holder and robber wounded in exchange of gunfire in Calumet Heights
The Latest
Reopening the long-shuttered Racine station on the CTA’s Green Line is an expensive proposition, according to the transit agency — requiring, among other things, an entirely new platform.
Englewood
Decades after Racine Green Line station closed, Englewood activists renew push to reopen it
The Racine station on the Green Line closed in 1994 when the rest of the line was renovated. Now, some residents are trying to get a referendum on the ballot to measure public support for bringing it back.
By Mariah Rush
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Inbox fills after guy says women overuse phones
Angry man’s letter complaining about the opposite sex’s talking and scrolling habits prompts heated responses.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Recipe1130.jpg
Recipes
Nov. 30 Menu planner: Grape and feta quinoa
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Blackhawks_Stars_Hockey.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks collapse late in embarrassing loss to Stars
The Hawks allowed five goals in the final 10 minutes to lose 6-4 to the Stars on Wednesday. “We had no business losing that game,” Max Domi said later.
By Ben Pope
 