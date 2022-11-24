Boy, 14, shot on Near West Side

A teenage boy was hurt after being shot Wednesday night on the Near West Side, Chicago police said.
The boy, 14, was standing in the 200 block of South Western Avenue around 10 p.m. when someone in a black sedan fired shots, police said.
The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand, according to police.
No arrests have been reported and detectives are investigating.
