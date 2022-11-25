Man found fatally shot in Roseland

A man was found fatally shot Thursday night in Roseland.
The man, 38, was discovered unresponsive on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West 112th Street about 9:20 p.m., Chicago police said.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the face and abdomen, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
A 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were shot in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said.
The most common cause is an overabundance of cholesterol, with a corresponding deficit of bile salts.
The city will soon lose hundreds of millions of dollars in public health funding as federal pandemic aid runs out. That, combined with low booster shot participation, could spell another surge in COVID, Dr. Allison Arwady says.
Now that she’s back on the bottle, she keeps having incidents where she’s with other men.
The newly streaming movie, with a locally sourced soundtrack, depicts a musical couple assessing who they are after one of them lands a major label deal.