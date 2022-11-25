The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 25, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man found fatally shot in Roseland

He was found unresponsive in the 100 block of West 112th Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 38-year-old man was fatally shot late Thursday on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was found fatally shot Thursday night in Roseland.

The man, 38, was discovered unresponsive on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West 112th Street about 9:20 p.m., Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the face and abdomen, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

