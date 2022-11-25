Boy, 14, shot while on ride-share bicycle in Jeffery Manor
The teen was riding the bike about 2:15 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Yates Boulevard when he was shot in the left foot and buttocks, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
