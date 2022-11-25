The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 25, 2022
Boy, 14, shot while on ride-share bicycle in Jeffery Manor

The teen was riding the bike about 2:15 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Yates Boulevard when he was shot in the left foot and buttocks, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday afternoon on the Far South Side.

A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday afternoon while on a ride-share bicycle in Jeffery Manor on the Far South Side.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

