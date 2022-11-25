The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 26, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Woman killed, teen injured in Jeffery Manor shooting

They were walking through a vacant lot in the 2300 block of East 100th Street when they were attacked, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman killed, teen injured in Jeffery Manor shooting
Two people were shot in Jeffery Manor Friday night. One died.

Two people were shot in Jeffery Manor Friday night. One died.

Sun-Time file

A woman was killed and a teen was wounded in a shooting Friday night in Jeffery Manor.

Kristen Carr, 41, and a 14-year-old boy were walking through a vacant lot in the 2300 block of East 100th Street about 9:50 p.m. when someone driving a black SUV approached the pair and opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Carr was shot in the hip and taken the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later died, police said.

The teen was shot in the shoulder and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man in custody after SWAT response in Portage Park
Gunman in custody after fatal shooting inside Auburn Gresham home: police
SWAT responds to Loop business after man shot
2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at West Pullman gathering
Man shot, killed in Greater Grand Crossing
Salvation Army donation kettle stolen in Loop
The Latest
A domestic incident prompted a SWAT response Nov. 26, 2022 on the Northwest Side.
Crime
Man in custody after SWAT response in Portage Park
It was the second SWAT situation reported across the city early Saturday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Kenwood’s Isaiah Green (15) reacts during the game against Young.
High School Basketball
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A 60-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday on the South Side.
Crime
Gunman in custody after fatal shooting inside Auburn Gresham home: police
The man, 60, was shot in the chest, abdomen and thigh about 3:40 a.m. Saturday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was shot early Saturday in the Loop.
Crime
SWAT responds to Loop business after man shot
A man, 21, was shot during an argument with another man about 2:15 a.m. in the first block of South Franklin Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Four people were shot, two of them fatally at a Far South Side gathering early Saturday.
Crime
2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at West Pullman gathering
The four were among about 30 people at a gathering when a person began shooting inside about 12:15 a.m. Saturday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 