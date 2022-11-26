The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 26, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Salvation Army donation kettle stolen in Loop

The charitable organization said the red kettle was stolen from a post near State and Randolph streets and that the stolen donations would have funded programs such as rental and utility assistance, homeless services, food pantries, Christmas meal boxes and toys for children.

By  Allison Novelo
   
A Salvation Army red kettle like this one, seen earlier this month outside the Jewel at 6107 S. Archer Ave., was stolen from the Loop.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

The Salvation Army is asking for the public’s help after someone stole one of its red kettles, containing about $400 in donations, in the Loop.

It said the kettle was stolen from a post near the corner of State and Randolph streets between 4:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Salvation Army officials said they believe someone cut the lock from the stand to steal the bucket and that the stolen donations would have funded programs such as rental and utility assistance, homeless services, food pantries, Christmas meal boxes and toys for children.

The Latest
A domestic incident prompted a SWAT response Nov. 26, 2022 on the Northwest Side.
Crime
Man in custody after SWAT response in Portage Park
It was the second SWAT situation reported across the city early Saturday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Kenwood’s Isaiah Green (15) reacts during the game against Young.
High School Basketball
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A 60-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday on the South Side.
Crime
Gunman in custody after fatal shooting inside Auburn Gresham home: police
The man, 60, was shot in the chest, abdomen and thigh about 3:40 a.m. Saturday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was shot early Saturday in the Loop.
Crime
SWAT responds to Loop business after man shot
A man, 21, was shot during an argument with another man about 2:15 a.m. in the first block of South Franklin Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Four people were shot, two of them fatally at a Far South Side gathering early Saturday.
Crime
2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at West Pullman gathering
The four were among about 30 people at a gathering when a person began shooting inside about 12:15 a.m. Saturday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 