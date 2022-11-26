Salvation Army donation kettle stolen in Loop

The Salvation Army is asking for the public’s help after someone stole one of its red kettles, containing about $400 in donations, in the Loop.

It said the kettle was stolen from a post near the corner of State and Randolph streets between 4:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Salvation Army officials said they believe someone cut the lock from the stand to steal the bucket and that the stolen donations would have funded programs such as rental and utility assistance, homeless services, food pantries, Christmas meal boxes and toys for children.

