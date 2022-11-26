The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 26, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man in custody after SWAT response in Portage Park

It was the second SWAT situation reported across the city early Saturday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man in custody after SWAT response in Portage Park
A domestic incident prompted a SWAT response Nov. 26, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

A domestic incident prompted a SWAT response Nov. 26, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was in custody after a Chicago police SWAT team responded to a domestic disturbance Saturday morning in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

The man barricaded himself in his bedroom after a conflict with his wife about 6 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Addison Street, prompting the SWAT response, police said.

He was taken into custody and taken to a hospital, officials said. Charges were pending.

Hours earlier, a shooting at a business in the Loop also prompted a SWAT response.

A man, 21, was shot during an argument with another man about 2:15 a.m. at a business in the first block of South Franklin Street, according to Chicago police.

The gunman was not seen leaving the building, police said, prompting the SWAT team to respond.

The 21-year-old was shot in the left thigh, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Police say the incident was over, though no arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Gunman in custody after fatal shooting inside Auburn Gresham home: police
SWAT responds to Loop business after man shot
2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at West Pullman gathering
Man shot, killed in Greater Grand Crossing
Salvation Army donation kettle stolen in Loop
Woman killed, teen injured in Jeffery Manor shooting
The Latest
Kenwood’s Isaiah Green (15) reacts during the game against Young.
High School Basketball
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A 60-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday on the South Side.
Crime
Gunman in custody after fatal shooting inside Auburn Gresham home: police
The man, 60, was shot in the chest, abdomen and thigh about 3:40 a.m. Saturday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was shot early Saturday in the Loop.
Crime
SWAT responds to Loop business after man shot
A man, 21, was shot during an argument with another man about 2:15 a.m. in the first block of South Franklin Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Four people were shot, two of them fatally at a Far South Side gathering early Saturday.
Crime
2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at West Pullman gathering
The four were among about 30 people at a gathering when a person began shooting inside about 12:15 a.m. Saturday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was shot and killed early Saturday on the South Side.
Crime
Man shot, killed in Greater Grand Crossing
He was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 12:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Prairie Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 