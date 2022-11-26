The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 26, 2022
Crime News Chicago

17-year-old boy shot in Chicago Lawn

The teen was in the 6600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when he was shot.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 17-year-old boy shot in Chicago Lawn
Screen_Shot_2022_09_14_at_8.06.08_PM.png

Sun-Times file

A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday night in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

The teen was standing on the sidewalk in the 6600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when someone in a car fired shots around 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.

