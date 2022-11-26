17-year-old boy shot in Chicago Lawn

A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday night in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

The teen was standing on the sidewalk in the 6600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when someone in a car fired shots around 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.

