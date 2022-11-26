The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 26, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Two teens shot in Morgan Park

They were sitting in a parked car in the 11300 block of South May Street when they were shot.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

Two teenage boys were hospitalized Saturday night after being shot in Morgan Park on the South Side.

The boys, 13 and 16, were sitting in a parked car in the 11300 block of South May Street when someone opened fire and struck them both just before 6 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The younger boy was shot in the hand and the older boy was shot in the arm, police said.

They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were both listed in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody and detectives are investigating.

