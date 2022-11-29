15-year-old boy shot and killed while sitting on porch in Englewood
Two gunmen approached the teen in the 700 block of West 60th Street about 9 p.m. Tuesday and began firing, police said.
A 15-year-old boy was killed when two gunmen shot him in front of a home in Englewood on the South Side Tuesday night, police said.
The boy was sitting on the porch of the home in the 700 block of West 60th Street when the attackers walked up and began firing about 9 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He was shot in the abdomen and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died, police said.
No arrests have been made.
