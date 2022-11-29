The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Crime News Chicago

15-year-old boy shot and killed while sitting on porch in Englewood

Two gunmen approached Zumareyan Bledsoe in the 700 block of West 60th Street about 9 p.m. Tuesday and began firing, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 15-year-old boy shot and killed while sitting on porch in Englewood
Four people were shot, two of them fatally at a Far South Side gathering early Saturday.

Sun-Times file

A 15-year-old boy was killed when two gunmen shot him in front of a home in Englewood on the South Side on Tuesday night, police said.

Zumareyan Bledsoe was sitting on the porch of a home in the 700 block of West 60th Street when the attackers walked up and began firing about 9 p.m., according to Chicago police.

Bledsoe was shot in the abdomen and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in Chatham
Another suburban Chicago resident gets 18 months probation for Jan. 6 role
Chicago police car collides with Jeep in South Loop
Boy, 16, shot while walking in Roseland
Former Cook County Land Bank Authority worker charged with property scam
As new federal judge takes over court-ordered reforms, CPD faces blistering criticism over its efforts so far
The Latest
Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs against the Falcons.
Bears
QB shuffle: Justin Fields limited in practice, Trevor Siemian to sit out
The uncertainty surrounding the Bears’ quarterback situation prompted the Bears to add Tim Boyle to the roster.
By Patrick Finley
 
A domestic incident prompted a SWAT response Nov. 26, 2022 on the Northwest Side.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Chatham
The man, 49, was traveling in a vehicle about 4 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East 87th Street when he was shot in the head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Alireza Beiranvand of Iran is consoled after his team’s World Cup loss to the United States.
Soccer
Some in Iran celebrate U.S. victory at World Cup
Cheering fans hit the streets in Iran’s Kurdish-majority province of Kurdistan and fireworks lit the skies over the Bukan area of West Azerbaijan province to celebrate the Iranian team’s 1-0 loss.
By Associated Press
 
Barrington’s Sophie Swanson plays against Maine South.
High School Basketball
Previewing the Chicago Elite Classic’s girls basketball matchups
Though the CEC has showcased girls teams in the past, this is the first time the event has devoted an entire day to them.
By Mike Clark
 
Oswego East’s Mekhi Lowery (24) drives the baseline against West Aurora.
High School Basketball
Impressions from the high school basketball season’s opening stretch
Here are a bevy of thoughts from the week in this Thanksgiving leftovers column.
By Joe Henrickson
 