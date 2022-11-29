15-year-old boy shot and killed while sitting on porch in Englewood

A 15-year-old boy was killed when two gunmen shot him in front of a home in Englewood on the South Side on Tuesday night, police said.

Zumareyan Bledsoe was sitting on the porch of a home in the 700 block of West 60th Street when the attackers walked up and began firing about 9 p.m., according to Chicago police.

Bledsoe was shot in the abdomen and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests have been made.

