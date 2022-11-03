Man fatally shot during argument in Chatham

A man was fatally shot during an argument Thursday morning in Chatham on the South Side.
The man, 27, was shot about 9 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
‘A nightmare.’ 11 of the 14 people wounded in East Garfield Park were relatives who had gathered to remember a loved one
