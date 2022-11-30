Man fatally shot in Chatham
The man, 49, was traveling in a vehicle about 4 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East 87th Street when he was shot in the head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center initially in critical condition but died hours later, officials said.
No one was in custody.
