Wednesday, November 30, 2022
3 teens charged in carjackings on South and Southwest Sides

A boy, 17, faces the most charges of the three and is accused of stealing at least 10 vehicles within seven hours Aug. 20.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Three teenagers have been charged in a string of armed carjackings in August on the South and Southwest Sides.

A boy, 17, faces the most charges of the three and is accused of stealing at least 10 vehicles between midnight and 6:45 a.m. Aug. 20. 

A 16-year-old boy is accused of involvement in six of those carjackings, and an 18-year-old man, who was 17 at the time of the alleged crimes, is accused of committing three of the carjackings with the others.

The 17-year-old is charged with 11 felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, three felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking.

The 16-year-old faces five felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, two felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking.

The 18-year-old is charged with two felony counts each of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and armed robbery, and one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking.

The two younger boys allegedly carjacked a 33-year-old woman just after midnight Aug. 20 in the 8000 block of South Campbell Avenue, kickstarting a wave of six carjackings the two were involved in that morning until around 6:20 a.m., according to Chicago police.

The oldest suspect was involved in three of those thefts – one at 3:40 a.m. in Ashburn on the Southwest Side, another about 5:30 a.m. in Auburn Gresham on the South Side and a third around 6:10 a.m. in Washington Heights on the South Side, police said.

The 16 and 17-year-old boys went on to take a vehicle from a 66-year-old woman about 6:20 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. The 17-year-old later stole a vehicle from a 33-year-old man about 6:45 a.m. nearly a half-mile away, in the 6700 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.

Additionally, the 17-year-old boy is charged with taking a vehicle around 3:40 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 6600 block of South Albany Avenue.

All three were arrested Tuesday.

