3 teens charged in carjackings on South and Southwest Sides
A boy, 17, faces the most charges of the three and is accused of stealing at least 10 vehicles within seven hours Aug. 20.
Three teenagers have been charged in a string of armed carjackings in August on the South and Southwest Sides.
A boy, 17, faces the most charges of the three and is accused of stealing at least 10 vehicles between midnight and 6:45 a.m. Aug. 20.
A 16-year-old boy is accused of involvement in six of those carjackings, and an 18-year-old man, who was 17 at the time of the alleged crimes, is accused of committing three of the carjackings with the others.
The 17-year-old is charged with 11 felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, three felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking.
The 16-year-old faces five felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, two felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking.
The 18-year-old is charged with two felony counts each of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and armed robbery, and one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking.
The two younger boys allegedly carjacked a 33-year-old woman just after midnight Aug. 20 in the 8000 block of South Campbell Avenue, kickstarting a wave of six carjackings the two were involved in that morning until around 6:20 a.m., according to Chicago police.
The oldest suspect was involved in three of those thefts – one at 3:40 a.m. in Ashburn on the Southwest Side, another about 5:30 a.m. in Auburn Gresham on the South Side and a third around 6:10 a.m. in Washington Heights on the South Side, police said.
The 16 and 17-year-old boys went on to take a vehicle from a 66-year-old woman about 6:20 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. The 17-year-old later stole a vehicle from a 33-year-old man about 6:45 a.m. nearly a half-mile away, in the 6700 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.
Additionally, the 17-year-old boy is charged with taking a vehicle around 3:40 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 6600 block of South Albany Avenue.
All three were arrested Tuesday.