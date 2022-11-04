The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 4, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Male shot and killed in Kenwood

The age of the victim wasn’t immediately available, police said. He was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Male shot and killed in Kenwood
A man was fatally shot after an argument Nov. 3, 2022 in Chatham on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A male was shot and killed in Kenwood Friday afternoon, police said.

The person, whose age wasn’t available, was on a sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue when someone approached him in a vehicle and fired shots, according to the Chicago Police Department.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man charged with gunning down girlfriend’s ex while picking up kids in Bridgeport grocery store parking lot
Pregnant woman facing murder charge to be released from jail after community group provides bond
With tensions high ahead of Tuesday’s election, top cop says there are no threats ‘specific to Chicago’
1 killed, 6 wounded in Chicago shootings Thursday
7 University of Chicago students say they may have been drugged at campus parties; 1 reported sexual assault
New Illinois law gives cops choice not to jail people for small amounts of drugs — a follow-up to our ‘Costly toll of dead-end drug arrests’ investigation
The Latest
Kenwood’s Mako Grant (9) runs against Perspectives.
High School Football
IHSA state football playoff scores
All the scores from the second round.
By Michael O’Brien
 
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse
Crime
Man charged with gunning down girlfriend’s ex while picking up kids in Bridgeport grocery store parking lot
Adrian Soto, 19, is charged with fatally shooting Nicholas John Narolewski, 22, on Nov. 7, 2021.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Keshia Golden (left) at her baby shower Oct. 22.
Crime
Pregnant woman facing murder charge to be released from jail after community group provides bond
Keshia Golden is a rare case in Cook County where most defendants charged with the state’s most serious crime are held in custody while they await trial. But Golden’s circumstances are also unique: she’s eight months pregnant.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
03765_5.5077.jpg
Sports
Dave Butz, former Maine South, Purdue and NFL star, dies at 72
He was a key part of Washington’s defense for the franchise’s first two Super Bowl-winning teams in the 1982 and 1987 seasons.
By Wires
 
A photo of Bears general manager Ryan Poles watching pre-game warmups.
Bears
GM Ryan Poles completes initial phase of rebuild, so what’s next for Bears?
How should the final nine games be viewed? The Bears will be watching Justin Fields, Matt Eberflus and anyone else who proves they should stick around for 2023 and beyond.
By Jason Lieser
 