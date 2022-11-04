Male shot and killed in Kenwood

A male was shot and killed in Kenwood Friday afternoon, police said.
The person, whose age wasn’t available, was on a sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue when someone approached him in a vehicle and fired shots, according to the Chicago Police Department.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
Man charged with gunning down girlfriend’s ex while picking up kids in Bridgeport grocery store parking lot
With tensions high ahead of Tuesday’s election, top cop says there are no threats ‘specific to Chicago’
7 University of Chicago students say they may have been drugged at campus parties; 1 reported sexual assault
The Latest
Man charged with gunning down girlfriend’s ex while picking up kids in Bridgeport grocery store parking lot
Adrian Soto, 19, is charged with fatally shooting Nicholas John Narolewski, 22, on Nov. 7, 2021.
Keshia Golden is a rare case in Cook County where most defendants charged with the state’s most serious crime are held in custody while they await trial. But Golden’s circumstances are also unique: she’s eight months pregnant.
He was a key part of Washington’s defense for the franchise’s first two Super Bowl-winning teams in the 1982 and 1987 seasons.
How should the final nine games be viewed? The Bears will be watching Justin Fields, Matt Eberflus and anyone else who proves they should stick around for 2023 and beyond.