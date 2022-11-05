Former Bulls player Ben Gordon arrested after alleged scuffle with security guards in River North

Former Chicago Bulls player Ben Gordon was arrested early Saturday after hitting a security guard and shoving another at a business in River North, police said.

He was being escorted out of the business in the 600 block of North Clark Street about 3:20 a.m. when he struck a security guard in the face and threw him to the ground, according to Chicago police. He also allegedly shoved another guard to the ground.

Gordon, 39, is charged with misdemeanor counts of battery causing bodily harm and battery making physical contact.

The security guards, 29 and 21, declined medical attention, police said.

Gordon, who played for the Bulls from 2004 to 2009, has written about his struggles with mental health issues in recent years. Last month, he was arrested after allegedly punching his son at a New York airport.

