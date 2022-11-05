The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 5, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Off-duty suburban police officer shot on Far South Side

The 51-year-old woman who works as a police officer in Merrionette Park was shot in the neck, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An off-duty suburban police officer was shot in the neck Saturday night on the Far South Side during a shootout with a gunman in another vehicle, Chicago police said.

The 51-year-old woman, who works as a police officer in Merrionette Park, was driving about 5:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 103rd Street when the gunman fired on her vehicle from a white Chevy sedan, police said.

The Chevy then smashed into a Ford sedan, leading the officer to stop driving and announce she was a police officer, police said. A shootout then ensued between the officer and the gunman in the Chevy.

The officer was wounded in the exchange of gunfire, as was a 43-year-old bystander, who suffered gunshot wounds to both his legs, police said.

Both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions were not released Saturday night, but police said they had been stabilized.

Two passengers in the Ford suffered injuries in the crash that weren’t believed to be life threatening and were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment.

Police said one person from the Chevy had been taken into custody, but the gunman fled and hadn’t been arrested.

Calls left with Merrionette Park officials were not immediately returned Saturday night.

Detectives are investigating.

