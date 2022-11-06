Boy, 15, found shot to death in Little Village

A 15-year-old boy was found shot to death early Sunday in Little Village.

Officers responding to a shots fired report about 1:40 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 23rd Street found Salvador Huerta with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s offie said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Witnesses told police that someone inside a black SUV fired shots, then fled the scene, police said.

No arrests were reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.

