Boy, 15, found shot to death in Little Village

A 15-year-old boy was found shot to death early Sunday in Little Village.
Officers responding to a shots fired report about 1:40 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 23rd Street found Salvador Huerta with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s offie said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Witnesses told police that someone inside a black SUV fired shots, then fled the scene, police said.
No arrests were reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.
