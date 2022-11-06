The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 6, 2022
4 shot, 1 fatally, in fight outside River North nightclub: police

A suspected gunmen was arrested after the shooting early Sunday outside Hush Chicago, 311 W. Chicago Ave., police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
Gunfire broke out during a fight outside a River North nightclub early Sunday, killing a man and wounding a security guard and two others, Chicago police said.

A suspected gunmen was arrested after the shooting at 2:10 a.m. outside Hush Chicago, 311 W. Chicago Ave., Deputy Chief Sean Loughran told reporters at the scene.

Security at the club had removed a group of people who then began fighting outside, police said. Two people started shooting and a security guard returned fire.

One man, 30, was shot in his chest and pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Loughran said. Authorities have not released his name.

The guard, 30, was shot in his shoulder and listed in good condition at the same hospital, police said.

A man and woman, both 24, took themselves to Northwestern with gunshot wounds in good condition, police said.

Two guns were recovered from the scene, police said. Police were looking for a second suspected gunman. No charges have been filed.

Hush Chicago is located between the Chicago Avenue Brown Line station and Orleans Street. The club stays open until 5 a.m. on Sunday mornings, according to its website.

A club representative did not immediately return a request for comment.

River North is in the 18th police district, which has seen a 50% increase in murders, from 8 to 12, over the same period last year, according to police statistics.

Shootings are slightly higher than last year, 43 compared with 41, but significantly higher when compared to years earlier. Shootings in River North are 105% higher than in 2019, and 139% higher than in 2018.

