The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 6, 2022
Crime News Chicago

5 shot after argument breaks out outside Archer Heights business

A group of men were in an argument outside a business just after midnight in the 5100 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 5 shot after argument breaks out outside Archer Heights business
A 17-year-old boy was shot July 3, 2021 in West Pullman.

Sun-Times file photo

Five people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

According to a witness, a group of men were in an argument outside a business just after midnight in the 5100 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said. Another man, 34, was also shot in the arm and transported to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was also in fair condition.

A man, 52, was struck in the arm and hip and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Two other people were also wounded by gunfire, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern.

Their age and condition were not immediately known.

Two hours later, a man died and three others were wounded after gunfire erupted during a fight on the Near North Side.

A group of people were fighting about 2:10 a.m. in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue when two males pulled out handguns and began shooting, police said.

A man, 30, was shot in the chest.He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said. Another 30-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, while a 24-year-old man and a woman, 24, were each shot in the leg. The three were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

Next Up In Crime
4 shot, 1 fatally, in fight outside River North nightclub: police
Boy, 15, found shot to death in Little Village
Off-duty suburban police officer shot on Far South Side
Man wounded in East Garfield Park mass shooting dies
Minnesota man wanted on murder charge in shooting of Greyhound employee
Man fatally shot inside car in South Shore
The Latest
merlin_108067132.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
What do the recent WNBA coaching hires mean for the Sky?
If Candace Parker returns for another season in the WNBA, she’s the Sky’s to lose in free agency.
By Annie Costabile
 
Crete-Monee’s Tyrell Hester (5) celebrates after making a big hit on Simeon’s Angelo Stockstill (7).
High School Football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 12
A look at where things stand heading into the state quarterfinals.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A suspected gunmen was arrested after the shooting early Sunday outside Hush Chicago, 311 W. Chicago Ave., police said.
Crime
4 shot, 1 fatally, in fight outside River North nightclub: police
A suspected gunmen was arrested after the shooting early Sunday outside Hush Chicago, 311 W. Chicago Ave., police said.
By David Struett
 
A photo of Bears wide receiver Velus Jones at practice.
Bears
Bears-Dolphins inactives: Rookie WR Velus Jones out with no listed injury
The Dolphins are visiting Soldier Field for the first time since 2014.
By Jason Lieser
 
TOPSHOT-US-TWITTER-MUSK-INTERNET-JUSTICE
Columnists
Time to trade tweets for toots?
As Elon Musk rattles his new plaything, Twitter, some head for the exits. Others stay to watch the fun.
By Neil Steinberg
 