5 shot after argument breaks out outside Archer Heights business

Five people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

According to a witness, a group of men were in an argument outside a business just after midnight in the 5100 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said. Another man, 34, was also shot in the arm and transported to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was also in fair condition.

A man, 52, was struck in the arm and hip and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Two other people were also wounded by gunfire, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern.

Their age and condition were not immediately known.

Two hours later, a man died and three others were wounded after gunfire erupted during a fight on the Near North Side.

A group of people were fighting about 2:10 a.m. in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue when two males pulled out handguns and began shooting, police said.

A man, 30, was shot in the chest.He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said. Another 30-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, while a 24-year-old man and a woman, 24, were each shot in the leg. The three were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

