Man dies after found shot in Humboldt Park neighborhood

A man was found by police with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Humboldt Park.
Police located the 40-year-old about 5 p.m. in the 700 block of North Homan Avenue, Chicago police said.
He had a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.
Additional details about the shooting were not available.
Area Four detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.
The Latest
Baseball great keeps it modest in a must-see film looking back on his talents on the field, his brushes with racism and his generosity with fans.
The Hawks are just 1-for-8 on the PP their last four games, and they rank last in the NHL in PP scoring chances per minute. They hope some changes Tuesday, including flipping Max Domi and Patrick Kane, spark a resurgence.
The teen was shot about 4:55 p.m. Tuesday and was hospitalized in good condition, police said.
Mario Giannini, who worked for Bulldog Earth Movers, was found guilty after a trial featuring testimony of the township’s disgraced former commissioner, Robert Czernek.
Chicago mayors and their City Council allies routinely put innocuous referendums on the ballot to keep off more controversial questions.