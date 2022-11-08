The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man dies after found shot in Humboldt Park neighborhood

The 40-year-old was located about 5 p.m. in the 700 block of North Homan Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found by police with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Humboldt Park.

Police located the 40-year-old about 5 p.m. in the 700 block of North Homan Avenue, Chicago police said.

He had a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

Additional details about the shooting were not available.

Area Four detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

