The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 12, 2022
Crime News Chicago

4 robbery suspects held after crashing stolen car into city vehicle, igniting blaze in Ravenswood

Four people in a stolen Hyundai were taken into custody after crashing into a city truck. Officers recovered three guns from the scene. No one was hurt.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 4 robbery suspects held after crashing stolen car into city vehicle, igniting blaze in Ravenswood
police_lights4.png

File photo

Four armed-robbery suspects are in custody after they fled from a fiery crash Monday in Ravenswood.

The driver of a Hyundai that was reported stolen was heading south about 10:40 a.m. in the 5100 block of North Oakley Avenue when it struck a stopped Chicago Streets and Sanitation vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The collision caused the Hyundai to catch fire, and four people exited the car and fled the area, police said. 

They were taken into custody a short time later. Three guns were recovered, police said.

The stolen Hyundai was also allegedly used in an armed robbery, according to police, but the location and time of that robbery was not available.

Charges have not yet been filed.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Area detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
The mayor has restricted media access to police scanner info — and that hurts our ability to serve the public
Naperville man accused of placing swastika stickers on campaign signs
State legislators urged to outlaw assault weapons: ‘If we don’t do something about this, shame on us’
Former CPD supervisor takes stand in officer’s whistleblower case
‘Walking Man’ dies months after being set on fire: ‘An absolute Chicago character’
Suspect in custody in Portage Park bar shooting that killed 3, critically wounded 1
The Latest
Chicago police work the scene of a shooting in River North in September.
Commentary
The mayor has restricted media access to police scanner info — and that hurts our ability to serve the public
Our newsrooms monitor emergency scanner traffic to report everything from traffic congestion to developing threats to public safety. In our view, encryption and delays run counter to resounding calls for greater transparency in law enforcement.
By Contributor
 
Jason Dickinson battles for the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Jason Dickinson searching for offense but appreciating steady role
The scoring explosion scoring that started Dickinson’s Hawks tenure in October proved he’d landed on the right team. Now, he’s trying to get some of that scoring touch back.
By Ben Pope
 
A man was charged with fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl and a 44-year-old man Nov. 20, 2022 in Austin.
Suburban Chicago
Naperville man accused of placing swastika stickers on campaign signs
Keith Klingeman, 49, faces hate crime charges for allegedly placing swastika stickers on campaign signs for then-DuPage County Board candidate Patricia Gustin.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Gunshot survivor Conttina Patterson speaks about being wounded in a mass shooting at the first hearing on proposed gun legislation before of the House Judiciary Committee.
Springfield
State legislators urged to outlaw assault weapons: ‘If we don’t do something about this, shame on us’
Survivors and others testified at an Illinois House committee hearing, calling for bipartisan support for an assault weapons ban.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
merlin_110027375.jpg
News
Former CPD supervisor takes stand in officer’s whistleblower case
Former Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples testifies she demoted Isaac Lambert for botching the investigation of an off-duty officer’s shooting of an unarmed teen.
By Andy Grimm
 