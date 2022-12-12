4 robbery suspects held after crashing stolen car into city vehicle, igniting blaze in Ravenswood

Four armed-robbery suspects are in custody after they fled from a fiery crash Monday in Ravenswood.

The driver of a Hyundai that was reported stolen was heading south about 10:40 a.m. in the 5100 block of North Oakley Avenue when it struck a stopped Chicago Streets and Sanitation vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The collision caused the Hyundai to catch fire, and four people exited the car and fled the area, police said.

They were taken into custody a short time later. Three guns were recovered, police said.

Dramatic footage of Chicago police taking a still undetermined number of carjacking suspects into custody near Oakley & Carmen. LIVE Reports WGN Evening News at 4, 5 & 6PM ⁦@WGNNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/YRUzE6uKWx — Julian Crews (@JulianCrewsWGN) December 12, 2022

The stolen Hyundai was also allegedly used in an armed robbery, according to police, but the location and time of that robbery was not available.

Charges have not yet been filed.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Area detectives are investigating.

