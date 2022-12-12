The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 12, 2022
Man fatally shot in West Garfield Park

The man, 42, was shot about 4:10 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death Monday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 42-year-old was shot in the abdomen about 4:10 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately known.

No arrests were reported.

