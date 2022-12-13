Boy, 14, shot, wounded in Roseland

A 14-year-old boy was shot in Roseland on Tuesday evening, police said.
The boy was on the sidewalk in the 10500 block of South LaSalle Street about 7 p.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.
He suffered a graze wound to the leg and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition, police said.
No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.
