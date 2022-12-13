The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Boy, 14, shot, wounded in Roseland

The boy was hospitalized in good condition after he was struck in the leg in the 10500 block of South LaSalle Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Seven people were shot to death and 36 others were wounded this weekend. In addition, a man in Pullman was injured after he allegedly pointed a gun at police and was shot by at least one officer.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A 14-year-old boy was shot in Roseland on Tuesday evening, police said.

The boy was on the sidewalk in the 10500 block of South LaSalle Street about 7 p.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He suffered a graze wound to the leg and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

