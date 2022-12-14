The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man shot, wounded on CTA bus in South Shore

The man, 40, was in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the leg and buttocks, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot, wounded on CTA bus in South Shore
A boy, 16, was shot in Chicago Lawn July 16, 2020.

Sun-Times file photo

A passenger on a CTA bus was shot in the South Shore neighborhood Wednesday evening, police said.

The man, 40, was on a bus traveling eastbound on 79th Street about 8:45 p.m. when he got into an argument with two men who had boarded the bus, according to Chicago police. One of the men drew a gun and fired shots, hitting the man in the leg and buttocks.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
14-year-old charged in West Pullman double shooting
1 dead, 1 wounded in South Chicago
U.S. request could block evidence in probe of Chicago cop’s murder
4 arrested after fiery crash are charged with series of armed robberies — but top cop says they’re suspected of committing ‘dozens’ more
City Council OKs crackdown on illegal gun possession
Parolee ‘brutally, coldly’ shot 4 people at Portage Park bar, standing over some as they lay wounded and firing again: prosecutors
The Latest
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
Bulls hit with adversity and yet again kneel to it, losing to Knicks
It was a second-straight overtime and a second-straight loss, as the Bulls continue to battle with cleaning up the details and winning clutch games.
By Joe Cowley
 
water.jpg
Suburban Chicago
South suburban mayors, U.S. officials discuss water infrastructure problems
Village of Robbins Mayor Darren Bryant said impacted suburbs are looking for “immediate help” as some homes are still experiencing lingering effects from the latest water main issues.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_30_at_8.21.05_PM.png
News
14-year-old charged in West Pullman double shooting
A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were in critical condition after the shooting Nov. 15, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The City Council voted Wednesday to give $8 million from a special taxing district to buy land at 24th and State streets from the Chicago Housing Authority for the new school.&nbsp;
Education
City Council approves $8 million TIF funds for Near South Side high school
Housing advocates and residents are angry at the plan to build the school on land that was slated for public housing. Some say the school shouldn’t be built until the district fully analyzes how it would affect nearby historically Black schools.
By Emmanuel Camarillo and Fran Spielman
 
020_BOI_13264.max_2000x2000.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Banshees of Inisherin’ named best picture in Chicago Film Critics awards
Six prizes, the most of any movie, go to the peculiar ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once.’
By Darel Jevens
 