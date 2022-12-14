Man shot, wounded on CTA bus in South Shore

A passenger on a CTA bus was shot in the South Shore neighborhood Wednesday evening, police said.

The man, 40, was on a bus traveling eastbound on 79th Street about 8:45 p.m. when he got into an argument with two men who had boarded the bus, according to Chicago police. One of the men drew a gun and fired shots, hitting the man in the leg and buttocks.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.