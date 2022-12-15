The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in South Austin

The man walked in front of the SUV Wednesday night in the 1100 block of South Cicero, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man died Wednesday night after he was hit by an SUV in South Austin on the West Side.

The man, age unknown, was in the 1100 block of South Cicero Avenue about 7:15 p.m. when he walked in front of a Subaru, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The police Major Accidents Unit was investigating.

