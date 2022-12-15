Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in South Austin

A man died Wednesday night after he was hit by an SUV in South Austin on the West Side.
The man, age unknown, was in the 1100 block of South Cicero Avenue about 7:15 p.m. when he walked in front of a Subaru, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
The police Major Accidents Unit was investigating.
