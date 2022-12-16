Murder charge filed in stabbing outside Humboldt Park liquor store

Bail was denied Friday for a man accused of picking a fight with another man, then stabbing him to death in September outside a Humboldt Park liquor store.

Dakwane Jackson, 26, was standing outside the store in the 3300 block of West North Avenue about 9:15 p.m. Sept. 23 when Efrain Lopez, 48, arrived with two friends who remained in a car, prosecutors said.

After Lopez made a purchase and brought it to his friend’s car, he walked back toward Jackson and yelled at him. Lopez claimed Jackson was “being disrespectful” and punched him in the face, prosecutors said.

Both fell to the ground and Lopez continued to punch him, prompting Jackson to punch back. Jackson then cried out that he was being stabbed, prosecutors said, and two witnesses, including one of Lopez’s friends, grabbed Lopez’s arm to stop him.

Lopez got back into his friend’s car and fled, authorities said. He was arrested Thursday and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

His next court date is Jan. 5.

