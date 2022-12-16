The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 16, 2022
Man accused of West Side murder bragged about it to 2 others who he later tried killing, prosecutors say

Martae Logan, 20, is charged in the Nov. 13 shooting death of Terry Lowe, 24.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Martae Logan fatally shot a man who stood on a sidewalk in Austin last month, then showed crime alerts of the fatal attack to two others who he tried killing days later, according to prosecutors.

Logan, 20, is accused of getting out of the backseat of a car and firing at Terry Lowe, who was standing in front of a liquor store about 6 p.m. Nov. 13 in the 200 block of South Laramie Avenue, authorities said.

Lowe, 24, suffered gunshot wounds to the eye, face, head, torso, back and legs, prosecutors said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

Later that night, Logan showed a crime alert of the fatal attack to a 16-year-old girl and said he did the shooting. He told the girl that he saw Lowe and exchanged a few words, rode around the block and then shot him “until he emptied the clip,” prosecutors said.

The next day, Logan showed the girl pictures posted by Legal Help — a website that publishes bulletins of murder victims to seek information — and said that was who he killed, prosecutors said.

Nov. 24, Logan got into a fight with the girl and a 17-year-old boy. 

The boy and girl drove away and Logan followed them. He fired eight gunshots at them while in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road, prosecutors said, then continued to follow them onto the Eisenhower Expressway, where he fired more shots. 

The girl was shot in the head and back, while the boy was shot in the back and leg, prosecutors said.

Logan was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder.

He was ordered held without bail Friday. His next court date is Jan. 3.

