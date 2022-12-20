The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Former Chicago police detective accused of forcing woman to have sex after he was assigned to investigate an attack against her

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended the detective be fired, but he told the agency he planned to retire in light of the allegations.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE Former Chicago police detective accused of forcing woman to have sex after he was assigned to investigate an attack against her
CPD.JPG

A former Chicago police detective is accused of forcing a woman to have sex after he was assigned to investigate an attack against her at a CTA Red Line station last year.

The detective repeatedly threatened the woman and at one point told her, “You are going to jail for being a whore,” according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which oversees the conduct of officers.

COPA recommended the detective be fired, but he told the agency that he planned to retire in light of the allegations. Records show the detective is no longer an active member of the police, but the department would not say whether he did retire.

The Sun-Times is not naming the detective because the department filed no formal charges against him.

The detective had been assigned to investigate an attack on the woman on March 3, 2021. While interviewing her, the detective learned she was a victim of sex trafficking and was living in a homeless shelter, COPA said.

He showed up at her room on March 6 and “began to flirt” with her, took her to dinner and then gave her $100 before leaving, according to COPA.

On March 16, after sending her text messages, the detective showed up while on duty, took her to his car and had sex, then went back to her room and had sex again, COPA said. He gave her another $100, the agency said.

The woman told COPA she felt “stuck” and was afraid to turn down the detective’s demands. He picked her up again on March 22 and, when she refused his advances, called her a “whore” and grabbed her neck and arm, according to COPA.

The woman told the agency she freed herself and called Uber for a ride home. She later called the detective’s wife, which led to an internal review and the investigation by COPA. 

The agency said it sustained the woman’s complaint based on video footage, text messages, call logs and as video call during which the detective exposed himself.

“His conduct demonstrates a lack of sound judgment and self-control, severely undermines confidence in the Department, and brings profound discredit to the department,” COPA concluded.

The police department had no immediate comment about COPA’s report.

Next Up In Crime
Telling the stories of 2 moms, undeterred in their quest for justice for sons lost to gun violence
Man shot, killed on Mariano’s rooftop in West Town
4 teens held after crashing stolen car sought in North Side stickups
‘It scared everybody.’ Students leave class to remember victims of mass shooting outside Benito Juarez high school
Man fatally shot in Ukrainian Village
Suburban businessman gets 57-month sentence in PPE scam
The Latest
Cooper Roberts (right) poses with his twin brother Luke. Cooper’s spinal cord was severed by a bullet during a mass shooting in Highland Park July 4.
Highland Park parade shooting
Family of Cooper Roberts, paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting, raising money for new home
The 8-year-old boy continues to need rehabilitation. The family is trying to raise $2 million to buy or build a new house.
By Brett Chase
 
The wheelchair racers start the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Other Views
Congress should help disabled by passing ABLE Age Adjustment Act
ABLE accounts are savings and investment tools that allow people with disabilities to save for qualified disability expenses.
By Michael W. Frerichs
 
A photo of Jack Sanborn making a tackle against the Browns.
Bears
Bears rookie LB Jack Sanborn out for season with ankle injury
He played every game, including six starts, after making the team as a rookie.
By Jason Lieser
 
Cook County treasurer’s office, where property taxes are paid, in 2020.
Letters to the Editor
Cook County’s property sales tax process is ‘wholly unfair’
The current system discriminates against Black and Latino residents, often resulting in loss of a family’s home over a minuscule amount of unpaid property taxes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
NSCcover.JPG
No Shot Clock
No Shot Clock, Ep. 144: Answering listener questions
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien take on a big mailbag, answering questions from the listeners.
By Michael O’Brien
 