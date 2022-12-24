1 in custody after shootout with off-duty Chicago police officer on Near West Side
An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect who tried to steal their vehicle early Saturday on the Near West Side, according to police.
The officer was outside their vehicle about 2:05 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone got in it and tried to drive away, Chicago police said.
After hitting a fire hydrant, the suspect got out of the vehicle and a shootout ensued, police said.
No injuries were reported and one person was taken into custody.
A weapon was recovered and charges were pending.
