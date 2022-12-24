The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

1 in custody after shootout with off-duty Chicago police officer on Near West Side

The officer was outside their vehicle about 2:05 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone got in and tried to drive away, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 in custody after shootout with off-duty Chicago police officer on Near West Side
An off-duty police officer was involved in a shootout after someone tried to steal their vehicle Dec. 24, 2022.

An off-duty police officer was involved in a shootout after someone tried to steal their vehicle Dec. 24, 2022.

Sun-Times file

An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect who tried to steal their vehicle early Saturday on the Near West Side, according to police.

The officer was outside their vehicle about 2:05 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone got in it and tried to drive away, Chicago police said.

After hitting a fire hydrant, the suspect got out of the vehicle and a shootout ensued, police said.

No injuries were reported and one person was taken into custody.

A weapon was recovered and charges were pending.

Next Up In Crime
Eight armed robberies in just over an hour on Near West Side
Man dies of gunshot wounds after being dropped off at hospital
Despite student murders, Benito Juarez high shouldn’t bring cops back, students and staff tell LSC
Man fatally shot in South Shore
Man killed in drive-by shooting in West Lawn
Emmett Till and his mother honored with congressional medal
The Latest
A commuter places her hands in her pocket while wearing a mask as she walks from the bus stop on Roosevelt Road in the West Loop, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Forecasters said it was the coldest December day on record in Chicago since 1983.
Weather
Temperatures rise — barely— after Chicago’s coldest December day in nearly 40 years
The city was poised for an 11-degree increase from Friday, as wind gusts went from the 45-to-50 mph range down to a still bone-chilling 30-to-35 mph, forecasters said.
By Mohammad Samra
 
NSCcover.JPG
No Shot Clock
No Shot Clock, Ep. 145: Previewing the holiday tournaments
Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen sit down and preview the state’s biggest holiday basketball tournaments in this episode.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A photo of Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool catching a pass in warmups.
Bears
Bears WR Chase Claypool inactive vs. Bills
It’s his second consecutive absence after hurting his knee against the Packers on Dec. 4.
By Jason Lieser
 
Joliet West’s Jeremiah Fears (2) floats in the lane as he shoots against Kenwood.
High School Basketball
Previewing the Pontiac holiday tournament
It’s been two decades since Joliet played in the championship game at Pontiac. If they get there this year they will likely get a shot at the No. 1 team in the state on one of the biggest stages.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Thornton’s Tiyuan Mcdaniel, use the pick from Thurman Thomas (13) to get around Kankakee’s CaRon Johnson (1).
High School Basketball
Previewing the Big Dipper holiday tournament
Can this year’s tournament grab enough headlines, though, to help build towards a full revival in coming years?
By Joe Henricksen
 