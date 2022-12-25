The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 25, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Officer witnesses shooting in Englewood that wounded 2, fires shots at gunman and suspected accomplices: police

The officer saw a shooting that wounded a boy, 17, and a 54-year-old man inside an SUV in the 5900 block of South Halsted Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Officer witnesses shooting in Englewood that wounded 2, fires shots at gunman and suspected accomplices: police
File photo of a Chicago police SUV.

Sun-Times file

A shooting that wounded two people Saturday night in Englewood prompted an officer who witnessed the attack to open fire at the gunman and two suspected accomplices, officials said.

Officers were on patrol about 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Halsted Street when they saw a gunman get out of a car and fire shots at an SUV, striking two occupants — a 17-year-old boy and a 54-year-old man, Chicago police said. 

The boy and the man were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, according to police, who did not release their conditions.

After seeing the shooting, an officer fired at the gunman and two others inside the car the shooter had exited, police said. The gunman and the people inside the car fled and the car was later found unoccupied.

A weapon was recovered at the shooting scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the officer’s use of force and the officer who discharged the weapon will be placed on administrative leave for 30 days.

Next Up In Crime
Man killed, another wounded in shooting at Waukegan sports bar
1 in custody after shootout with off-duty Chicago police officer on Near West Side
Eight armed robberies in just over an hour on Near West Side
Man dies of gunshot wounds after being dropped off at hospital
Despite student murders, Benito Juarez high shouldn’t bring cops back, students and staff tell LSC
Man fatally shot in South Shore
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
The Bears’ David Montgomery is tackled by the Bills’ Shaq Lawson.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 266: Iced out
Cold and ugly could describe the Bears’ loss to the Bills at Soldier Field.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Bears receiver Velus Jones makes a 44-yard catch Saturday.
Bears
Velus Jones goes deep, and Justin Fields is ‘glad to finally use his speed’
Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ best pass of Saturday’s 35-13 loss to the Bills landed in the arms of the most unlikely receiver: rookie Velus Jones.
By Patrick Finley
 
A fire broke out at a home Feb. 14, 2021, in Wilmette.
Crime
Man killed, another wounded in shooting at Waukegan sports bar
Officers responded to a shooting about 2:20 a.m. Saturday at Stretch’s Sports Bar and Grill.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bills running back Devin Singletary runs away from the Bears on Saturday.
Bears
Bills run all over Bears’ porous defense
The Bears gave up 8.2 yards per carry in the 35-13 loss to the Bills, a team that is typically far more dangerous when the ball is in quarterback Josh Allen’s hands than it is when he hands it off.
By Patrick Finley
 