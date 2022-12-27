The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Man fatally shot while driving in Montclare

Frank Lamardo Jr., 40, was shot about 12:50 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue, police said,

By  Kade Heather
   
Ambulance.JPG

File photo

A man has died after he was shot while driving in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side early Saturday.

Frank Lamardo Jr., 40, was shot about 12:50 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was shot in the head and crashed his car into a light pole, police said. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were reported.

