Woman found dead in car in Maywood had been shot to death in West Garfield Park

A woman was shot to death Sunday night in West Garfield Park.

The woman, 29, was found in a car in west suburban Maywood with a gunshot wound to the head. The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of South Kolmar Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She was transported to Loyola University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives were speaking to a person of interest, police said.

