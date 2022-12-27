Woman found dead in car in Maywood had been shot to death in West Garfield Park
The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Kolmar Avenue, according to police.
A woman was shot to death Sunday night in West Garfield Park.
The woman, 29, was found in a car in west suburban Maywood with a gunshot wound to the head. The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of South Kolmar Avenue, according to Chicago police.
She was transported to Loyola University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Detectives were speaking to a person of interest, police said.
