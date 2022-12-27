Woman held in stabbing of a dog on Northwest Side

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed a dog Monday afternoon in Dunning on the Northwest Side.

A 15-year-old girl and a man, 41, were walking their dog about 3:20 p.m. in the 6600 block of West Irving Park Road when Jeanette Olivo approached them and stabbed the dog with a sharp object, Chicago police said.

The girl ran away with the dog, while Olivo, 61, continued following them, police said. Olivo then stabbed the dog again before she was pulled away by the man.

Olivo was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.