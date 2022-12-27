The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Woman held in stabbing of a dog on Northwest Side

Jeanette Olivo, 61, approached a man and girl walking a dog Monday afternoon and stabbed the dog with a sharp object, Chicago police say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman held in stabbing of a dog on Northwest Side
A Chicago police officer died of an apparent suicide July 2, 2022.

Sun-Times file

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed a dog Monday afternoon in Dunning on the Northwest Side.

A 15-year-old girl and a man, 41, were walking their dog about 3:20 p.m. in the 6600 block of West Irving Park Road when Jeanette Olivo approached them and stabbed the dog with a sharp object, Chicago police said.

The girl ran away with the dog, while Olivo, 61, continued following them, police said. Olivo then stabbed the dog again before she was pulled away by the man.

Olivo was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Next Up In Crime
Driver fatally shot in Montclare
Woman found shot to death in Maywood identified
5 people killed, 14 wounded by gunfire in Chicago over Christmas weekend
15-year-old boy seriously wounded in Englewood shooting
Boy, 17, shot while asleep in car in Wicker Park
What happens when cash bail ends in Illinois? In other states, there have been successes but the debate continues
The Latest
Jonathan Toews skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane fade back to silence in Blackhawks’ loss to Hurricanes
After a turn-back-the-clock performance Friday against the Blue Jackets, Kane and Toews made little impact in a 3-0 defeat Tuesday — yet again reminding them of the Hawks’ miserable reality.
By Ben Pope
 
A vacant lot at the corner of South Vincennes Avenue and West 71st Street in Englewood, one of over 2,000 vacant city-owned lots that will go on sale next year.
Chicago
South, West side residents gear up for city sale of vacant lots
More than 2,000 city-owned lots will go on sale next year; the new incarnation of an old program is getting mixed reviews from residents.
By Mariah Rush and Michael Loria
 
Caroline Kiefer, 33, flew to Chicago from Austin, Texas, on Christmas Day. It took her until Tuesday to get her luggage — and her vintage roller skates.
Transportation
Weary travelers still dealing with canceled flights, missing luggage Tuesday
As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, 251 flights had been canceled at Midway, 77 at O’Hare.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference on the Child Tax Credit on Dec. 7 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Editorials
Failure by Congress to extend federal child tax credit hurts tens of thousands of children in Illinois
Our federal lawmakers and state legislators should make it a priority to help our most vulnerable residents when they get back to work next month.
By CST Editorial Board
 
merlin_110541402.jpg
Transportation
How Southwest Airlines ground to a halt, leaving more passengers stranded than other big carriers
Analysts say Southwest’s point-to-point flight system, antiquated technology, go-it-alone ticketing and overworked employees led to massive holiday breakdown.
By Mary Norkol
 