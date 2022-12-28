The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
2 teens wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting

The boys, 17, were shot about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday while walking in the 7800 block of South Bennett Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.

Sun-Times file

Two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The boys, 17, were walking on a sidewalk about 7:50 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Bennett Avenue when someone in a vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said.

Both boys were dropped off at Comer Children’s Hospital, where one of them was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back and the other in fair condition after being shot in the shoulder, police said.

No arrests were reported.

