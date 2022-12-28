2 teens wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting

Two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.
The boys, 17, were walking on a sidewalk about 7:50 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Bennett Avenue when someone in a vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said.
Both boys were dropped off at Comer Children’s Hospital, where one of them was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back and the other in fair condition after being shot in the shoulder, police said.
No arrests were reported.
