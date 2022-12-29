Boy, 16, shot, wounded in Washington Park

A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon in Washington Park on the South Side.
The teen was near the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Prairie Avenue about 3:15 p.m. when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, striking him in the thigh and arm, Chicago police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
Amid legal fight over cash bail, a West Side law center is working to show the benefits of releasing people before their trials
The Latest
The man, 36, was shot multiple times just before 6:40 p.m. Thursday.
The Hawks were generally clean and efficient in all three zones Thursday. But an inexplicable error by Boris Katchouk and a continued lack of goal-scoring doomed them to a 3-1 loss.
The man, 33, was near a sidewalk in the 600 block of West 123rd Street about 5:05 p.m. Wednesday when he was shot, Chicago police said.
A man handed a teller a note, implying he had a gun, police say. After not getting any money, he walked out of the Citibank branch.
Scores and highlights from Thursday’s holiday tournament games.