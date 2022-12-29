The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Boy, 16, shot, wounded in Washington Park

The teen was near the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Prairie Avenue about 3:15 p.m. when someone inside a passing vehicle opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 16-year-old boy was shot Dec. 29, 2022 on the South Side.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon in Washington Park on the South Side.

The teen was near the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Prairie Avenue about 3:15 p.m. when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, striking him in the thigh and arm, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

