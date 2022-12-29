Man fatally shot inside South Shore home

A man died Thursday night after being shot inside a South Shore residence.

The 36-year-old was shot multiple times just before 6:40 p.m. in the home in the 2000 block of East 75th Street, according to Chicago police, who did not say from where the shots were fired.

Responding officers found the man near the street, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody.

