2 fatally shot in Avalon Park home

Two men were killed in a shooting late Friday inside an Avalon Park neighborhood home.

The men were at the home in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue when someone fired shots about 10:35 p.m., Chicago police said.

Witnesses told officers they heard a loud noise followed my gunshots, police said.

The men, 23 and 30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were made.

