3 shot while walking in Wicker Park alley

Three men were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the Wicker Park neighborhood.

Just after 2 a.m., the men were walking in an alley in the 1400 block of North Honore Street when a male suspect walked up, started shouting and then fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 38-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the torso and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Another man, 28, was shot in the groin and abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was also in critical condition.

The third man, 26, was shot twice in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

Area Five detectives were investigating.

