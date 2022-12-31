The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man shot during armed robbery in West Ridge

The man, 27, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot during armed robbery in West Ridge
A man was shot during an armed robbery Dec. 31, 2022 on the North Side.

A man was shot during an armed robbery Dec. 31, 2022 on the North Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot during an armed robbery early Saturday in West Ridge on the North Side.

The 27-year-old was in a business about 5:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Touhy when four suspects came in and approached the cash register, Chicago police said. One of the suspects opened fire, striking the man in the right leg, police said.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition was stabilized, officials said.

The suspects took cash from the register and fled, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
3 shot while walking in Wicker Park alley
2 fatally shot in Avalon Park home
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at University Park housing complex
1,300 extra cops hitting Chicago’s streets for New Year’s Eve
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul appeals decision derailing bail reform in 64 counties
1 person killed, 12 others wounded — including 2 teen boys — in Chicago Thursday
The Latest
Three people were shot early Saturday in Wicker Park.
Crime
3 shot while walking in Wicker Park alley
The men were walking in an alley in the 1400 block of North Honore when a male suspect walked up and began shouting before firing shots, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was shot during an armed robbery Dec. 31, 2022 on the North Side.
Crime
2 fatally shot in Avalon Park home
The men were inside a home in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue when someone fired shots about 10:35 p.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Internet celebrity Keenan Cahill attends the 40th American Music Awards in 2012, in Los Angeles. Cahill died earlier this week at the age of 27.
Celebrities
Keenan Cahill, YouTube lip-sync star, dies at 27
Cahill died at a Chicago hospital Thursday afternoon following complications from open heart surgery.
By USA TODAY
 
Michigan v Ohio State
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: Voters pick College Football Playoff, Illinois-Mississippi State winners
How does a Michigan-Ohio State football rematch Jan. 9 in Southern California sound?
By Steve Greenberg
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot gives an update on migrant arrivals to Chicago during a news conference at The Salvation Army Metropolitan Division on Sept. 1 2022.
Immigration
Lightfoot asks Illinois for millions more to help migrants; state says funding will stop by end of January
Chicago has 1,531 migrants in its care, Lightfoot wrote in a letter to the state, and is running 11 alternate shelters that provide meals, clothing and showers.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 