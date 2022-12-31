Man shot during armed robbery in West Ridge

A man was shot during an armed robbery early Saturday in West Ridge on the North Side.
The 27-year-old was in a business about 5:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Touhy when four suspects came in and approached the cash register, Chicago police said. One of the suspects opened fire, striking the man in the right leg, police said.
He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition was stabilized, officials said.
The suspects took cash from the register and fled, police said.
No one was in custody.
