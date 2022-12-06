The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Armed robbers hit Humboldt Park in six attacks – five in just half an hour

In each robbery, an unknown number of male youths and young men riding in a dark colored SUV approached victims on the street and robbed them at gunpoint, police said. In two of the attacks the robbers struck the victims with a handgun.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Armed robbers hit Humboldt Park in six attacks – five in just half an hour
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png

Sun-Times file

A band of masked gunmen pulled off a string of armed robberies in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Tuesday morning — most of the attacks just minutes apart.

At least six robberies were reported between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., according to an alert issued by Chicago police.

In each robbery, an unknown number of male youths and young men riding in a dark colored SUV approached victims on the street and robbed them at gunpoint, police said. In two of the attacks the robbers struck the victims with a handgun.

Some of the robberies happened just five minutes apart, police said.

Robberies were reported in the:

• 3800 block of West Ohio at 6:30 a.m.

• 1000 block of North Central Park at 6:35 a.m.

• 3200 block of West Huron at 6:45 a.m.

• 1000 block of North Ridgeway at 6:50 a.m.

• 3300 block of West Grand at 7:00 a.m.

• 3700 block of West Thomas at 9:28 a.m.

Police described the suspects as Black males aged 13 to 35 years old. They wore black clothes and black ski masks and were armed with handguns. The group fled in a vehicle after each robbery, police said.

Next Up In Crime
Boy, 15, fatally shot near Michele Clark Magnet High School in South Austin
Off-duty Chicago cop says he fired at armed thief in Irving Park — just over a day after someone pointed a gun at him on same block
Jafeth Ramos gets 25 years in prison in connection with 2016 Gage Park killings
Heather Mack was ‘directly involved’ in mother’s murder, should stay in jail: feds
16-year-old critically wounded in West Lawn shooting
Buffalo Grove man killed mother, wife and two daughters, 4 and 6, before fatally stabbing himself, police say
The Latest
De La Salle’s Charles Barnes (14) looks to pass the ball against Fenwick.
High School Basketball
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
Justin Fields
Bears
Credit where it’s due: Pace nabbing Fields with 11th pick was a steal
QB had everything a team wants, so it was a pleasant surprise he was still on the board
By Laurence Holmes
 
A domestic incident prompted a SWAT response Nov. 26, 2022 on the Northwest Side.
Austin
Boy, 15, fatally shot near Michele Clark Magnet High School in South Austin
The teen was near a sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Harrison Street when he was struck multiple times about 3:15 p.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Iris Gutierrez Berrios (from left), Elida Ramirez, Erik Zuniga, Daniel Forbes and Marisa Alcantar attended an event on Dec. 6, 2022 to celebrate completing a course at Harold Washington College that’s intended to help small business owners. Forbes taught the eight-week course; the others were his students.
News
City Colleges course aims to help Latino entrepreneurs
The continuing education course at Harold Washington College explored how to run a business and covered areas, such as grant opportunities and marketing, that some small business owners overlook.
By Michael Loria
 
A woman walks through Tajrish bazaar in northern Tehran, Iran.
Nation/World
Confusion over Iran’s religious police as women drop hijab
it has appeared for weeks that enforcement of the nation’s strict dress code has been scaled back, with more women seen in public not wearing the required headscarf.
By Associated Press
 