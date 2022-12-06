Armed robbers hit Humboldt Park in six attacks – five in just half an hour

A band of masked gunmen pulled off a string of armed robberies in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Tuesday morning — most of the attacks just minutes apart.

At least six robberies were reported between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., according to an alert issued by Chicago police.

In each robbery, an unknown number of male youths and young men riding in a dark colored SUV approached victims on the street and robbed them at gunpoint, police said. In two of the attacks the robbers struck the victims with a handgun.

Some of the robberies happened just five minutes apart, police said.

Robberies were reported in the:

• 3800 block of West Ohio at 6:30 a.m.

• 1000 block of North Central Park at 6:35 a.m.

• 3200 block of West Huron at 6:45 a.m.

• 1000 block of North Ridgeway at 6:50 a.m.

• 3300 block of West Grand at 7:00 a.m.

• 3700 block of West Thomas at 9:28 a.m.

Police described the suspects as Black males aged 13 to 35 years old. They wore black clothes and black ski masks and were armed with handguns. The group fled in a vehicle after each robbery, police said.

