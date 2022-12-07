The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Man dies after being shot in North Lawndale

The man, 25, was shot around 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Homan Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man has died after being shot Tuesday in North Lawndale on the West Side.

The man, 25, was near a sidewalk in the 1300 block of North Homan Avenue when he suffered a gunshot wound to the head about 5:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died a few hours later, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name hasn’t been released.

No arrests were reported.

The Latest
Georgia Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, Georgia.&nbsp;
Elections
Democratic Sen. Warnock beats Republican challenger Walker in Georgia runoff: ‘The people have spoken’
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory gives Democrats a 51-49 Senate majority, gaining a seat from the current 50-50 split with John Fetterman’s victory in Pennsylvania. There will be divided government, however, with Republicans having narrowly flipped House control.
By Bill Barrow | Associated Press and Jeff Amy | Associated Press
 
Four people were shot, two of them fatally at a Far South Side gathering early Saturday.
Crime
Concealed carry holder fatally shot with her own gun by intruder in Far South Side home
The woman, 22, was in her residence in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when another woman entered and the two began arguing, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jumbo perch, such as this pair caught by Casey Shell and his dad Jim off Chicago, have been caught by some perch anglers around Chicago the past couple weeks. Provided photo
Sports
Jumbo yellow perch and winter fishing on the Chicago lakefront lead to thoughts of Joe Grega
Traditionally, winter perch in Chicago are smaller, yet there has been some lifetime jumbos caught so far this fall and winter, which brought back memories of visiting Joe Grega and his Illinois record yellow perch.
By Dale Bowman
 
A life guard tower at Oak Street Beach, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Chicago
Man dies after pulled from Lake Michigan at Oak Street Beach
The man, 21, was found unresponsive in the water about 1:55 a.m. Wednesday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Islanders screen a shot against Blackhawks goalie Arvid Soderblom on Sunday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Jimmy Waite offers theory for NHL’s scoring increase
The league’s 6.4 goals-per-game average is at its highest since 1994, and its .904 save percentage is at its lowest since 2006. More tips and deflections might partly explain those trends.
By Ben Pope
 