Man dies after being shot in North Lawndale

A man has died after being shot Tuesday in North Lawndale on the West Side.

The man, 25, was near a sidewalk in the 1300 block of North Homan Avenue when he suffered a gunshot wound to the head about 5:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died a few hours later, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name hasn’t been released.

No arrests were reported.

