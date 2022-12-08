11 armed robberies reported over four hours Wednesday on North and Northwest sides

Chicago police are investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred over four hours on the North and Northwest sides Wednesday morning.

In each case, a black Kia SUV pulled up and a gunman got out and demanded victims’ property, police said in an alert. The robber was wearing dark clothing, a hoodie and a black ski mask.

The robberies were reported:



At 2:08 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Fullerton Avenue;

2:54 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Ashland Avenue;

3:05 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Augusta Boulevard;

4:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Western Avenue;

4:21 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Central Avenue;

4:42 a.m. in the 4000 block of North Central Avenue;

4:44 a.m. in the 5300 block West Berenice Avenue;

5 a.m. in the 5200 block of West North Avenue;

5:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Rice Street;

5:44 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Division Street;

6:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Cicero Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.

