16-year-old boy fatally shot near Red Line stop on Near North Side

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot early Monday near the Grand Red Line station on the Near North Side.

Vadarrion A. Knight was shot twice in his chest and once in the knee in the first block of East Grand Avenue about 2 a.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A gunman was seen running from the scene, police said.

The boy was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He lived in the West Lawn neighborhood, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Police reported no arrests.

The shooting was the first murder reported on the Near North Side this year, according to police data.

There have been four other shootings in the community area this year, one of them only a block away from Monday’s shooting. On Feb. 1, a man was shot in the 100 block of East Grand Avenue shortly before 1 a.m., police said.