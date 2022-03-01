The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Glendale Heights man killed in road-rage shooting in Streamwood

Scott Mattison, 46, was shot several times by another driver while stopped at a light at Bartlett and Oltendorf roads on Sunday, authorities said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 01, 2022 11:29 AM
Sun-Times file

A Glendale Heights man was shot and killed during a traffic dispute in northwest suburban Streamwood over the weekend.

Scott Mattison, 46, was shot several times by another driver while stopped at a light at Bartlett and Oltendorf roads, according to a statement from Streamwood police.

He was involved in a traffic dispute around 5:20 p.m. Sunday with the driver of a blue Ford truck, police said. The driver in the Ford approached Mattison’s vehicle and shot him.

Mattison was taken to Saint Alexius Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford was arrested but no charges have been announced.

