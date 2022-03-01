Glendale Heights man killed in road-rage shooting in Streamwood

A Glendale Heights man was shot and killed during a traffic dispute in northwest suburban Streamwood over the weekend.

Scott Mattison, 46, was shot several times by another driver while stopped at a light at Bartlett and Oltendorf roads, according to a statement from Streamwood police.

He was involved in a traffic dispute around 5:20 p.m. Sunday with the driver of a blue Ford truck, police said. The driver in the Ford approached Mattison’s vehicle and shot him.

Mattison was taken to Saint Alexius Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford was arrested but no charges have been announced.

