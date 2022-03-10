Anonymous tip leads to arrest in hit-and-run death of 16-year-old boy in Burr Ridge

An anonymous tip led to an arrest in the hit-and-run death of a 16-year-old boy in Burr Ridge last weekend, police said Thursday.

Marvin Mejia, 18, of Woodridge has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident last Saturday night, according to police.

Alex Hunt was struck and killed as he walked across Route 83 at Central Avenue, police said. Witnesses said they saw two vehicles drive through green lights and strike the boy.

Hunt was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove and pronounced dead.

A DuPage County judge ordered Mejia held on $50,000 bond.

“This is about good police work in a tragic situation,” Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso said in announcing charges.

Police said they were still seeking tips on a second vehicle that struck Hunt and left without stopping. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored SUV, possibly a 2013-15 Toyota that may have front and right side damage.

Anyone with information can call Burr Ridge police at (630) 323-8181.

