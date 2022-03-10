The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Charges filed after shoplifter stabs man trying to stop him in River North Walgreens

The victim intervened after seeing the man stealing items in the 600 block of North Clark Street Sunday night, police said.

David Struett By David Struett
 March 10, 2022 08:50 AM
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse

Sun-Times file photo

A man has been charged with stabbing someone in the face after the person tried to stop him from shoplifting at a Walgreens in the River North neighborhood.

Roy Lemont Pughsley, 48, faces a felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the Sunday night attack, Chicago police said.

The victim intervened after seeing the man stealing items in the 600 block of North Clark Street around 10:40 p.m., police said.

Pughsley stabbed the man in the face, neck and legs, police said. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Pughsley was arrested shortly after the stabbing, police said. He was expected to appear in court later Thursday.

