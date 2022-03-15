The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Sales rep charged in fraud scheme at Brennemann Elementary School

Debra M. Bannack is accused of participating in a scam to fraudulently deliver iPhones, iPads and prepaid gift cards to administrators and others at the school for personal use, allegedly cheating CPS out of $75,000.

Jon Seidel By Jon Seidel
 March 15, 2022 11:34 AM
SHARE Sales rep charged in fraud scheme at Brennemann Elementary School
Brennemann Elementary School, 4251 N. Clarendon Ave.

Brennemann Elementary School, 4251 N. Clarendon Ave.

Google Maps

The alleged fraud at the North Side’s Brennemann Elementary School has led to more federal charges this week, this time for a sales representative for a Chicago Public Schools vendor. 

Debra M. Bannack, 62, of Schaumburg, has been charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud in an indictment handed up by a grand jury Monday. She is accused of participating in a scheme to fraudulently deliver iPhones, iPads and prepaid gift cards to administrators and others at the school for personal use, allegedly cheating CPS out of $75,000.

Already facing charges in federal court are former Brennemann Principal Sarah Jackson Abedelal, former business manager William Jackson and former Assistant Principal Jennifer McBride. Federal prosecutors first revealed the scheme involving Bannack in a separate indictment last month. The new indictment does not name the CPS vendor at issue.

Related

Court records, including an attorney for Bannack, were not yet available Tuesday morning. A person answering a phone number listed for Bannack claimed not to be the person under indictment. 

The new indictment alleges that Abedelal, Jackson and other CPS employees would order items for their personal use from Bannack and her company, and the company would supply those items. Abedelal, Jackson and other CPS employees would then allegedly submit bogus paperwork claiming to order legitimate supplies like paper, ink and toner; and they would submit false invoices from Bannack and a colleague seeking payment for those supplies.

Bannack and her unnamed colleague delivered the iPhones, iPads and more than $40,000 in prepaid gift cards to Abedelal and other CPS employees, according to the indictment. All told, Abedelal, Jackson, Bannack and others stole about $75,000 from CPS, it said. 

Next Up In Crime
Man charged in afternoon shooting in the South Loop
Man charged with breaking into West Chatham home, killing an 18-year-old woman and wounding a 19-year-old man
Man killed in exchange of gunfire with Shorewood police at motel — second police shooting in southwest suburbs over 4 hours
Crest Hill police fatally shoot man after he stabbed and seriously wounded officer
4 shot Monday in Chicago
Jussie Smollett in ‘psych ward’ at jail, lawyers want him released on bond
The Latest
The White Sox agreed to a one-year deal with infielder Josh Harrison.
White Sox
White Sox agree to one-year deal with infielder Josh Harrison
The $5.5 million deal includes a club option for 2023.
By Sun-Times staff
March 15, 2022 11:18 AM
daniels.jpg
Bears
Former Bears OL James Daniels leaves for Steelers, joining Mitch Trubisky: report
Daniels, a second-round pick in 2018, played 54 games in four seasons.
By Jason Lieser
March 15, 2022 10:51 AM
Billie Eilish performs on Monday night at the United Center.
Music
Billie Eilish makes fans ‘Happier Than Ever’ in Chicago return
At just 20-years-old and with just two full-length albums to her name, Eilish more than held her own in the cavernous United Center on Monday night.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
March 15, 2022 10:38 AM
Scott Hall, professional wrestling’s “Bad Guy” who revolutionized the industry as a founding member of the New World Order faction, died Monday, March 14, 2022, following complications from hip replacement surgery. He was 63.
Sports
Scott Hall, WWE Hall of Famer, dies at 63
Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, once for his Razor Ramon character and once as part of the NWO stable.
By Associated Press
March 15, 2022 10:13 AM
Salmon and shrimp fish cakes are served with with lemon-chile sauce.
Recipes
Salmon and shrimp fish cakes are chockfull of seafood
The ideal cake is packed with fish, has little filler and is not mushy. It should be crispy yet succulent, salty with a hint of sweetness.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
March 15, 2022 09:30 AM