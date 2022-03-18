Man charged with shooting robbery victim in Woodlawn, then trying to carjack a woman nearby
Curtis Edgleston, 22, was arrested less than 10 minutes after the Wednesday evening shooting, police said.
A man has been charged with shooting someone during a robbery in Woodlawn and then trying to carjack a woman nearby, according to Chicago police.
Edgleston first robbed a 55-year-old man in the 6200 block of South Cottage Grove around 7 p.m. and then shot him in the face, seriously wounding him, police said.
As he ran away, he tried to carjack a 25-year-old woman nearby but was unsuccessful, police said.
Edgleston, from suburban Blue Island, was expected in court later Friday on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and unauthorized use of a weapon.
