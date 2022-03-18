Man charged with shooting robbery victim in Woodlawn, then trying to carjack a woman nearby

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 18, 2022
Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 18, 2022 08:56 AM
Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015.

Getty file photo

A man has been charged with shooting someone during a robbery in Woodlawn and then trying to carjack a woman nearby, according to Chicago police.

Curtis Edgleston, 22, was arrested less than 10 minutes after the Wednesday evening shooting, police said.

Edgleston first robbed a 55-year-old man in the 6200 block of South Cottage Grove around 7 p.m. and then shot him in the face, seriously wounding him, police said.

As he ran away, he tried to carjack a 25-year-old woman nearby but was unsuccessful, police said.

Edgleston, from suburban Blue Island, was expected in court later Friday on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and unauthorized use of a weapon.

Fannie Lou Hamer portrait
Chicago History
This week in history: Fannie Lou Hamer gives startling depiction of racism in Mississippi
In 1964, the Chicago Daily News ran a series of articles depicting “a state divided by itself,” Mississippi. Writer Nicholas von Hoffman’s interview with activist Fannie Lou Hamer, who died this week in 1977, demonstrated the price she paid fighting for her rights.
By Alison Martin
March 18, 2022 10:30 AM
Melina Diaz (left) and Hailey Hernandez were reported missing in Chicago.
News
Missing step sisters from Belmont Central are located
Melina Diaz, 13, and Hailey Hernandez, 11, were last seen at their home Wednesday night in the 6300 block of West Melrose Avenue, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 18, 2022 10:18 AM
Allen Robinson celebrates a win in Las Vegas.
Bears
Bears transaction tracker: Who’s coming and going in free agency
Monitoring new Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ moves:
By Patrick FinleyMark Potash, and 1 more
March 18, 2022 10:15 AM
The most popular custom lure by Bob Peal. Provided photo
Sports
The Art of lures: Bob Peal finds his artistic and very human outlet in making custom lures
Bob Peal found his artistic expression and a way of giving in the making of custom lures.
By Dale Bowman
March 18, 2022 08:51 AM
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
BetMGM Presents
Top Prop Specials For The NCAA Tournament
This article is part of a special advertising series sponsored by BetMGM.com
By Sun-Times Marketing
March 18, 2022 08:45 AM